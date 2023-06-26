13,800 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 0.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $49.33.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
