Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $180.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

