Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 599,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,744 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

