Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 538 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 2.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BX opened at $87.91 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,013,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,108 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

