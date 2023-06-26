iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

