Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,161,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 240,239 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

