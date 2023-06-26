Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $118.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

