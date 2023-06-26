Highland Financial Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,254,000 after purchasing an additional 965,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.83 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.