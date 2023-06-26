City Holding Co. Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $453.00 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

