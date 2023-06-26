iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,868,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $248.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.61. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $254.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

