T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.