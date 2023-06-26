Welch & Forbes LLC Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.72 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.