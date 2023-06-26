Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $186.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

