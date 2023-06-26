Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 314,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 34,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.