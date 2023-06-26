Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 13,558 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.08 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

