Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,225 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.