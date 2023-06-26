Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

