Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.60 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $813.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

