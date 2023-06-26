Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s 10th Largest Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOO opened at $399.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.15 and a 200 day moving average of $372.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.