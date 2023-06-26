Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESGV opened at $76.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

