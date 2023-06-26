Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.81 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

