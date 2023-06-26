Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

