Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Raised by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,528,000 after buying an additional 190,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after buying an additional 104,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,812,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.35 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $161.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.