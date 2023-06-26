Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Raised by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,528,000 after buying an additional 190,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after buying an additional 104,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,812,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.35 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $161.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
