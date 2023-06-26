Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $18.78 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,567 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 3.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of FedEx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

NYSE FDX opened at $232.34 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

