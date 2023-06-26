W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.