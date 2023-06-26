First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,253 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in MetLife were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.