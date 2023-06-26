Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE VLO opened at $111.30 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

