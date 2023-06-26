Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.