Arden Trust Co Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $66.94 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

