Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Decreased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.5% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 717,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 437,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

