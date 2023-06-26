JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,833 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.