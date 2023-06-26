Security National Bank Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Security National Bank decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $296.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

