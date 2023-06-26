The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IPG opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

