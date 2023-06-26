Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.2% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $247.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

