Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Security National Bank

Security National Bank reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $215.22 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $223.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

