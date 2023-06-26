B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.