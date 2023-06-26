B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 12,933 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.