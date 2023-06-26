Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $131.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

