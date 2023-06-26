Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $822.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $339.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.92.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,645 shares of company stock worth $10,443,148. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

