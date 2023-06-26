Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 897,399 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 135,575 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.4 %

FCX stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

