Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $404.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

