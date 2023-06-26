Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 600,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 84,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.