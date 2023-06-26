Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,262 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.