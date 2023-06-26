Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 331 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

DIA stock opened at $337.06 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.