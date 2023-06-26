Crew Capital Management Ltd. Invests $216,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 854,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $269.25 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $275.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

