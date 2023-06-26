Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

