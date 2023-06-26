Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $193.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

