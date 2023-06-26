City Holding Co. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.