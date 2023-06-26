Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $271,175,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $608.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $644.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.05.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

