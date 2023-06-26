Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

NYSE:DG opened at $171.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.93. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

